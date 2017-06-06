Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Make Peace To Celebrate Riley Keough’s Birthday

Lisa Marie Presley has patched things up with her mother, Priscilla, and the two women were spotted getting together to celebrate Riley Keough’s birthday.

For the past 11 months, Priscilla has been caring for her twin granddaughters as Lisa Marie faced a very bitter divorce battle against Michael Lockwood.

Last week, Lisa Marie was pictured in a bohemian dress as she drove to her mother’s home in Beverly Hills, California.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley arrived like the King would, in a vintage Cadillac. As soon as she stepped out of the vehicle, 8-year-old twins – Finley and Harper – ran and embraced her.

The little girls were later seen hugging and laughing with their older sister, Keough, who is now a redhead like her grandmother.

It is believed that all three generations of Elvis’ women were together for a very joyous moment – Keough was celebrating her 28th birthday.

The Presley ladies have had a rough few months because of the brutal court battle Lisa Marie is embroiled in with her estranged husband, Lockwood.

Earlier this year, Lisa Marie dropped a bombshell by stating in court documents that she had discovered inappropriate videos and pictures on Lockwood’s computers that made “her shocked and horrified and sick to her stomach.”

The authorities decided to investigate the musician for child abuse and the little girls were taken into protective custody by California’s Department of Children and Family Service and later turned over to the 72-year-old ex-wife of Elvis.

Lockwood bashed his soon-to-be ex-wife for making “unproven allegations” against him.

Via his attorney, he added: “It is particularly distasteful that [Presley] has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters’ attention.”

The doting grandmother has shared several photos of her granddaughters and made it clear they are in great hands.

She explained: “There is lots of confusion, commotion, and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest…the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

She later added: “It is still a very family-oriented environment for them. They have been with me for — it will be over nine months. They are great. They are doing wonderful. They are living a great life. They see both their parents, and we will see what happens.”

Tha family is expected to gather in Graceland in August to remember Elvis.