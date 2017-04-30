Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Are Not Talking Because Daughter Believes Mom Is Working With Michael Lockwood To Take Twins Away

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley are said to be going through a tough time at the moment because the daughter is accusing the mother of plotting with her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

Advertisement

This week, a source sat down with a British publication and explained that the bitter divorce and custody battle over twins – Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, 8 – and the fact they were ripped away from Lisa Marie have taken a toll on her.

Additionally, the struggling musician said in court documents that the daughter of the late “King of Rock and Roll” might be battling personal issues stemming from the allegations that she is addicted to drugs and pills and was forced to enter rehab for several months.

The guitarist and producer alleged that the only child of Elvis Presley was wasting her fortune away at a rehab center in California.

A source close to Priscilla Presley said her daughter has stopped talking to her and is making wild accusations.

The tipster shared: “Their mother-daughter relationship is crumbling.”

It is not known why but Michael Jackson’s former wife believes that her mother, who has been caring for her twins for over ten months, is secretly seeing Lockwood.

The mom of four has convinced herself that Priscilla is plotting with her soon-to-be ex-spouse to take her children away from her for good.

The spy stated: “Lisa Marie has convinced herself that Priscilla and Michael have the hots for each other and are fooling around behind her back. Worse, Lisa Marie is so paranoid that she believes her mom is conspiring with Michael to destroy her and strip her of custody of her daughters.”

The source added: “Lisa Marie suspects Michael started putting the moves on Priscilla while she was in rehab. She thinks there’s no limit to how low that man will go to humiliate and hurt her.”

The person claimed that Priscilla is heartbroken that her daughter can think so little of her and went on to say: “Priscilla is beside herself and can’t believe her own flesh and blood would make such a wild claim. It’s a very sad situation because Priscilla has been Lisa Marie’s anchor. Now there’s bad blood between them.”

Advertisement

It is sad that two young girls are being dragged into this messy situation.