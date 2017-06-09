Priscilla And Lisa Marie Presley Are Moving Forward With Love From Elvis’ Fans

Priscilla Presley and her only daughter, Lisa Marie, have had some rough couple of months but they are finding a bit of joy from Elvis’ devoted fans.

Rumors had been swirling around for several weeks claiming that Priscilla was feuding with Lisa Marie who had allegedly returned to her old ways.

The diva, who is currently embroiled in a court battle with her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, recently made peace with her mother who is caring for her 8-year-old twins – Finley and Harper.

The little girls are living with Priscilla as authorities investigate Lockwood for child abuse after inappropriate videos and pictures were discovered on several devices at his home.

In a statement issued by the grandmother, she explained that the twins are well cared for and added: “It is still a very family-oriented environment for them. They have been with me for — it will be over nine months. They are great. They are doing wonderfully. They are living a great life. They see both their parents, and we will see what happens.”

The Presley ladies were spotted at Priscilla’s home in Beverly Hills, California enjoying a low-key birthday party for Riley Keough.

It has been declared that the mother-daughter duo made amends and the two women are looking forward to happier days.

Priscilla was thrilled to reconnect with Lisa Marie and talk about her late father, Elvis, who will be remembered in the summer.

Countless events are being planned to mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ passing in Memphis, Tennesse where his home Graceland is located.

The King passed away at the estate on August 16, 1977 after a terrible fall in a bathroom.

Priscilla will be present at few events taking place at Graceland, and she hopes to have her daughter by her side.

In a recent interview, Priscilla said she is honored to be responsible for Elvis’ legacy and to share his extraordinary life story with fans all over the world.

She stated that she is grateful for the love and support she and her family have received from supporters of The King and added: “It was an amazing experience. And I do not regret it. It has made me a better person, I have had challenges I never would have had, and I have had to up my game to be prepared for things I never would have had to. While it has meant that my life has not been “normal,” I have just accepted it all.”

Priscilla also said it is the pride of her life to have raised his only child.