Priscila Presley Breaks Down In Public Amid Twin Granddaughters Being Taken Away

According to reports, Priscila Presley broke down crying in public after her daughter Lisa Marie’s twin girls were taken into protective custody. Pictures taken by the paparazzi and by onlookers who witnessed the scene, show Elvis Presely’s widow sobbing amid the shocking outcome of her daughter and son-in-law’s scandal.

Advertisement

Elvis’ daughter stated: “My marriage was a lie!”

According to a source close to Lisa Marie, the woman accused Lockwood of stealing her $300 million fortune in her divorce papers, and also left her emotionally broken and contemplating suicide.

“She said Priscilla actually talked about putting Lisa Marie in a mental ward after she suffered a relapse during drug treatment,” the insider stated.

Lisa Marie was deeply hurt when her mother took her ex-husband’s side in her nasty divorce, blasting her own daughter as a crazy drug-addict.

A source who spent time in rehab with Lisa Marie claimed that she felt “unwanted” by her own mother.

“I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach,” Lisa Marie said in court about the unlawful images.

How, Priscila’s eight year old twin granddaughters have been placed in the care of California’s Department of Children and Family Services.

According to a court file, Presley’s daughter claimed to have found “disturbing photos and videos of children” on her husband’s computer.

Lisa Marie herself has been a victim of sexual abuse by one of her father’s close friends when she was a child.

“All of a sudden, I f*****g broke and I broke hard. Not necessarily that I wanted to die. . .just lay in bed. I’m talking to the pieces left of me, and I’m trying to remember who I was, because I was strong — but [drugs] completely changed me,” she shared with her rehab friend.

Advertisement

Lisa Marie’s twins will stay in protective custody until March 17, 2017.