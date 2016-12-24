Princess Leia Star Carrie Fisher Suffered a Heart Attack

On Friday, December 23, while she was on a flight from London, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack. The star was rushed to the hospital as soon as the plane landed.

“On Flight 935 from Heathrow to Los Angeles there was an unresponsive customer onboard and we had medical officials respond to the incident the gate,” confirmed a spokesperson from United.

The spokesperson was also asked whether the first aid was given by a passenger or a medical professional working for United. “I can’t say for what witnesses may be saying at this moment.”

YouTuber, comedian and film producer, Anna Akana was also on the plane when the health scare happened and she tweeted out:

“Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK.”

“She wasn’t breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed. So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped.”

Later on, some new details were revealed about the actress’ medical state and her “critical condition” shocked many fans of the Star Wars franchise.

The Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, Erik Scott, stated that: “Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival, provided Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

The 60 year old actress was taken to the UCLA Medical Center where she is being treated at the moment. Today, her daughter Billie Lourd came to be by her mother’s side in the hospital, along with Carrie’s French bulldog.

The daughter took to social media and wrote to her mother’s fans about her condition, saying that during the flight she was “in a lot of distress.” Referring to her current situation, Billie only said that she was in “critical condition.”

Fisher was also reportedly placed on a ventilator as soon as she reached the medical center.