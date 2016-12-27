Princess-Leia in “Star Wars” Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise has died.

Simon Halls a spokesman for the family issued a statement on behalf of Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd. “It is with great sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher died at 8:55 this morning,” he writes. “She was loved around the world and will be deeply missed . Our family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.

The American actress had suffered a severe heart attack while she was on a plane that was flying from London-l to Los Angeles on December 23. She had been hospitalized since the accident.

She also starred in films like blues Brothers,Shampoo and When Harry Met Sally

Fishe’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hammil was among the first to react to the news. In a tweet he simply said he was “deviated.”

Carrie Fisher was 60-years-old. She was born on October 21, 1956 in Beverly Hills. Her parents are the actors and singers Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. She also has a brother Todd Fisher.

Earlier this year Fisher was awarded the life time achievement award from Havard University.

Our condolences to the family.