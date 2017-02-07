Princess Kate Rocks Two Outfits at Two Events in Just One Day

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned the entire audience at the Guild of Health Writers conference in London, on Monday, dressed in a superb purple skirt suit which totally complemented her.

Advertisement

The 35-years old, mom of two, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, looked absolutely gorgeous, in a two-piece fuchsia peplum jacket and matching full skirt signed by Oscar de la Renta, retailing for $3,480 and initially presented in the fall 2015 catalog.

Earlier that day, the future Queen of England made 10-year-old Nadia Dhicis a very happy girl, handing her the Place2Be Kindness Cup.

Kate was wearing a different outfit for this event: a scarlet Luisa Spagnoli suit. It’s the fourth time Kate opted for this outfit for a public appearance, since February 2011, two months before her royal wedding.

Source: US Magazine

Prince William was by Kate’s side the entire time, at both events. The royal couple attended the Guild of Health Writers conference as ambassadors of their mental health awareness charity “Heads Together,” with Duke of Cambridge speaking about how he first got involved.

The theme of the night was “The Anxiety Epidemic”, granting William the occasion to talk about the suicide rate which is currently very high in Great Britain.

Advertisement

The 34-years old Prince spoke about his time as an Air Ambulance pilot and how he had seen the problem from the inside, how he feels people should be more open since it’s affecting a big percentage of men under forty in Great Britain and how more solutions should be found nationwide to deal with mental health complications.