FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Hailee Steinfeld kate middleton jessica biel bill o'reilly Caitriona Balfe steve harvey kanye west Chris Lopez david letterman kris jenner kelly ripa Bow Wow chrissy teigen amy schumer jimmy kimmel ellen degeneres NeNe Leakes adam lind blac chyna La La Anthony meghan king edmonds
Home » Entertainment

Princess Kate Claims $1.9 Million In Court For The Magazines That Made Her Topless Pics Public

Andy Cooper Posted On 05/03/2017
0
337 Views
1


Princess Kate and Prince WilliamSource: People

The trial in the French court against the paparazzi and editors who took and published topless photos of Princess Kate in 2012 is underway, and the 32-years old Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William are asking for damages up to $1.9 million.

Advertisement

Five years after the scandal, the ones involved in the story are finally facing repercussions.

Paparazzi and editors at both Closer magazine and newspaper La Provence must now prove their innocence in the French court, in a case that could be a big hit for their bankroll.

In addition to a very significant fine, the royal couple demands damages up to $1.9 million, invoking the clandestine way in which the photographs were taken.

In a prepared statement read in court this week, the 34-years old Prince said that the paparazzi’s gesture was a breach of their privacy and that it really shocked them.

William added that he and his wife thought that they could go to France for a few days to relax and enjoy their privacy.

The pictures were taken in September 2012 while William and Kate were on vacation in Provence, France, at the private chateau of Queen Elizabeth’s nephew, Viscount David Linley.

At the time of the scandal, St. James’s Palace issued a statement, claiming that both Closer magazine and newspaper La Provence resorted to unjustifiable actions.

The spokesman said back then that the royal family was considering legal action against both publications, fact that became a reality.

Advertisement

Those currently on trial are Ernesto Mauri, chief executive of Mondadori France, Marc Auburtin, the former publishing director of La Provence, Cyril Moreau and Dominique Jacovides, photographers for Closer, Laurence Pieau, the editor of the publication, and La Provence photographer Valerie Suau.

Post Views: 337

Read more about kate middleton royal family

You may also like
Prince Harry’s Future Wife Meghan Markle Caught In A Shocking Satanism And Nazi Scandal! Wedding Off?
04/27/2017
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Might Get Engaged – After Pippa Middleton’s Wedding
04/26/2017
Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Be Hands-On Parents With Prince George – Is It A Way To Skip Royal Duties?
04/22/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *