Princess Kate Claims $1.9 Million In Court For The Magazines That Made Her Topless Pics Public

The trial in the French court against the paparazzi and editors who took and published topless photos of Princess Kate in 2012 is underway, and the 32-years old Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William are asking for damages up to $1.9 million.

Five years after the scandal, the ones involved in the story are finally facing repercussions.

Paparazzi and editors at both Closer magazine and newspaper La Provence must now prove their innocence in the French court, in a case that could be a big hit for their bankroll.

In addition to a very significant fine, the royal couple demands damages up to $1.9 million, invoking the clandestine way in which the photographs were taken.

In a prepared statement read in court this week, the 34-years old Prince said that the paparazzi’s gesture was a breach of their privacy and that it really shocked them.

William added that he and his wife thought that they could go to France for a few days to relax and enjoy their privacy.

The pictures were taken in September 2012 while William and Kate were on vacation in Provence, France, at the private chateau of Queen Elizabeth’s nephew, Viscount David Linley.

At the time of the scandal, St. James’s Palace issued a statement, claiming that both Closer magazine and newspaper La Provence resorted to unjustifiable actions.

The spokesman said back then that the royal family was considering legal action against both publications, fact that became a reality.

Those currently on trial are Ernesto Mauri, chief executive of Mondadori France, Marc Auburtin, the former publishing director of La Provence, Cyril Moreau and Dominique Jacovides, photographers for Closer, Laurence Pieau, the editor of the publication, and La Provence photographer Valerie Suau.