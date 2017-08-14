Princess Diana’s Secret Long-Lost ‘Daughter’ Sad They Never Reunited Before The Royal’s Untimely Death

According to the girl, a heartwarming reunion never took place. Although Princess Diana was loved and respected by many, it is safe to say that few people outside the royal family mourn her untimely passing more than the girl she used to call her daughter.

Back in 1992, when Diana was touring India with her husband, toddler Avanti Reddy managed to get the princess’ attention with her talent and cuteness.

The 4-year-old was dressed in traditional garments and had her face painted.

Young Avanti danced barefoot for Lady Di before bravely climbing onto her lap.

Source: mogannews.com

The photo that captured the moment became iconic and beloved, but it was more than just that for Diana.

Apparently, the child had managed to charm her and the two kept in touch via mail for five years!

When Avanti turned nine, she hoped they could see each other again.

Sadly enough, their planned reunion never happened.

Just days before they could meet again, Diana died in a car accident.

Today, Avanti is a 28-year-old school teacher, and she is yet to forget the magical moments she spent with Princess Diana.

‘I was the youngest one there. Diana saw me sitting on the ground, picked me up, took me back to stage and put me on her knee. I had a cold, so she wiped my nose with her own handkerchief. She kept me with her the whole time, and then, as she was going, said, ‘I do not want to leave you. I do not have a daughter, so today you are my daughter,’ the woman recalls.

It is safe to say the girl was excited to see the royal again, but sadly it never happened.

Avanti went on to say that the woman’s grace and kindness stuck with her through the years even though she was so young at the time.

As she grew older, Avanti started realizing who Diana really was.

Now, the woman hopes she could one day perform for the younger royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

