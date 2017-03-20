Princess Diana’s Rare Personal Letters To Be Auctioned Off For Thousands of Dollars!

Princess Diana’s rare letters to her personal secretary Jane Parsons are going to be auctioned off in April of this year. An issue of Vanity Fair stated that the contents of the letters give a closer look at the marriage between Prince Charles and the Princess of Wales.

In one of the letters that are dated August 15th of 1981, Diana wrote about her honeymoon with her new husband.

An article from Global News said that other letters talk in detail about her life as a 20-year-old mother of the newborn Prince William who Diana gave birth to in 1982.

At the time of his birth, Diana wanted to make sure that her staff was not worked too hard because of the stress that the new child was putting on the family.

The letters also showed that when Prince William was born, the family received thousands of presents and Diana had to send over 20,000 thank you notes.

According to the reports, some of the other items up for sale include: a list of wedding gifts typed on a typewriter, flowers from the wedding bouquet, other letters about the couple’s honeymoon, thank-you letters, Christmas cards, photos, and invitations to many different Royal events.

One of the letters that are written by Diana explore the youth of Prince Harry who was always misbehaving while he was at school, sold for thousands of dollars at an auction earlier this year. This letter was among several handwritten notes that were sent to the former head steward at the Buckingham Palace during the time of Princess Diana.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles were married at St Paul’s Cathedral in July 1981, before they broke up 11 years later in 1992 and finalizing their divorce in 1996.

Advertisement

Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash on August 31st of 1997 in a road tunnel in Paris. In the summer of 2017, it will be 20 years since her notorious death.