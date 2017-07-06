Princess Diana TV Special Set To Be Released And Will Examine All Of The Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Her Death

It’s been nearly 20 years to the day since Princess Diana of Wales died in a car crash in Paris at the young age of 36. Her character, as well as her death, has become a legend, with many conspiracy theories surrounding her passing.

Since she first passed away, fascination with the story of her death has not subsided.

In fact, some of the conspiracy theories are as strong as ever.

That much is clear, considering TLC will be releasing a new special that deals specifically with several different theories surrounding the 36-year-old’s demise.

The TV special will be called, Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?

It will examine several different theories in detail and also will include interviews with those who were most familiar with the death of Diana and the accident as well.

The series will air on July 31st, 8 p.m, on ET, and it will take a close look at Diana’s life, her childhood, her marriage to Charles, and her role as a mother to William and Harry.

If that isn’t enough for you, viewers will be subjected to never-before-seen-footage and interviews with people like Diana’s bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, Mary Robertson, James Colthurst, Kate Williams, and Ingrid Seward, as well as journalists like Deborah Norville and Tamron Hall.

Conspiracy theory expert, Richard Selzer, from Law and Order: SVU fame will also discuss Diana in detail.

Advertisement

If you’re in the dark considering some of the most famous theories that surround her untimely demise, the series will deal with three main narratives. As many die-hard fans know, Henri Paul was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and the television show will discuss this factor in detail, as well as the theory that Intelligence organizations had Diana killed, and that Diana was allegedly pregnant with Dodi al-Fayed’s child.