Princess Diana Still Speaks Claims Confidante: And Meghan Markle Is Not The One For Prince Harry

A close confidante of the late Princess Diana claims that she still speaks to her – twenty years after her tragic death. Simone Simmons, a former friend of Diana and practicing alternative healer, says that Diana loves Kate but doesn’t think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are right for each other.

“It was a while ago when she did say who the right person was and Harry would know it when it happened,” Simmons shared. “Harry’s had other girlfriends in the past.”

Simmons also explained how Diana wants Harry to find somebody who is dependable. She believes Harry is sometimes overly sensitive and needs a solid influence in his life.

Harry, of course, has had a number of different girlfriends over the years. Simmons claims that Diana actually liked one of them very much, but the relationship didn’t work out because the pressures of the royal life proved too much.

Harry has been dating the Suits star for almost a year now. Their romance appears stronger than ever, sparking numerous rumors about a potential engagement.

It isn’t clear if Simmons opinion will change any of that, but it’s definitely an interesting take on the matter.

According to the insider, Simmons was very close to Princess Diana prior to her death. The two often held long conversations over the phone and spoke about a variety of topics.

In fact, Simmons also shared Diana’s current views on Brexit and other world events. With the twenty year anniversary of Diana’s death around the corner, Simmons admitted that it was strange how she is still speaking beyond the grave.

“It’s very strange how I can still hear her. It’s very weird,” Simmons stated. “I hear her voice speaking to me about world events, and being desperately in love with her grandchildren.”

In addition to Harry’s love life, Diana is apparently worried about Kate losing weight. Unlike Markle, however, Diana absolutely loves Kate and believes she is the perfect fit for her son, Prince William.

As far as Brexit is concerned, Simmons says that Diana was in full support for the move. She claims that Diana believes Britain was in a better place economically before it joined the EU and is glad that they left.

Harry has not officially commented on Simmons’ claim that she still speaks to his mother, who died in a car accident on August 31, 1997. He also hasn’t said anything about his plans to propose to Markle, though rumors indicate an engagement might be close.