Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years Following Her Death — Last Words Revealed

Princess Diana died 20 years ago on August 31, 1997, and mourners worldwide are remembering her on the anniversary of her death. Additionally, a firefighter who was one of the first responders on the scene has revealed Princess Diana’s final words spoken. Xavier Gourmelon spoke to the Sun and discussed the harrowing scene he encountered when Princess Diana was involved in the fatal crash. According to Xavier Gourmelon, Princess Diana’s last words were, “My God, what has happened?”

Xavier Gourmelon also said that when he arrived on the scene he didn’t think Princess Diana’s condition was a grave as it was. He stated that when he first observed her he detected a shoulder injury but didn’t see any blood or something that would alert him to the fact she wouldn’t survive.

Gourmelon states that Princess Diana came to, made the statement, then drifted into a coma, before being transported to the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in France where she succumbed to her injuries. You may see a video report in the player below.

Tributes to Princess Diana have been coming in from across the globe and flowers, cards, and other memorabilia have been left outside Kensington Palace. Both Prince William and Prince Henry visited their mother’s memorial.

Princes William, Harry visit Kensington Palace memorial garden on eve of 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. https://t.co/xtTiT3ntRu pic.twitter.com/1vrJbU2pAM — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2017

Princess Diana remains one of the most beloved members of the Royal family and her loss remains in the hearts of many. Kensington Palace stated via Twitter that William and Henry wanted to come out and thank the people for remembering and honoring their mother.

The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother. pic.twitter.com/pOAtvsOE4q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

Numerous conspiracy theories have transpired over the years causing many to draw different conclusions as to why the vehicle crashed. According to Gourmelon, when he arrived on the scene there were no other vehicles in sight. He and his team of ten men responded to the traffic accident as any routine crash. He didn’t immediately know it was Princess Diana who was injured.

Gourmelon states he held Princess Diana’s hand and after she came to, lost consciousness and stopped breathing. He performed CPR on her. The crash was ruled an accident and it is believed the Mercedes was chased by paparazzi contributing to the accident.

Gourmelon hadn’t spoken publicly about the crash because he remained a firefighter. Now that he has retired, he felt at liberty to speak about his experience.