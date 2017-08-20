Princess Diana Opened Up About Her Divorce To George Michael – Audio Tape Surfaces

According to new reports, late Princess Diana was able to confide to her pal George Michael about her marriage problems during a phone call in 1996. She told the legend that although the split had been ’pretty grim’ she and Prince Charles were close to ending it all for good.

Apparently, Lady Di even slammed the royal family for not being ‘compassionate’ and told him she was glad to be leaving.

As the media has been marking the beloved Princess’ 20th death anniversary, a tape of the conversation surfaced.

It looks like the singer, who also passed away last year in December called Diana to wish her a happy birthday the year before her death.

That is when the royal opened up about her grievances to the singer.

‘I am going to get three-quarters of what I want and the quarter he cannot have, so there you go,’ she shared with Michael about the legal details of her divorce.

The man told the Princess he’d like to see her, but Diana asked Michael to wait a bit more until after the legal war quieted down.

George Michael allegedly gave the tape of the phone convo to his close friend Andros Georgiou telling him it would help in his retirement years if he released it.

Aside from discussing her marriage problems, Michael and Diana also talked about Elton John’s impressive shoe collection which was, according to the princess, much more impressive than even the one of Imelda Marcos – former Philippines First Lady.

In addition, Michael told her he was in love to which the royal replied: ‘Lucky you, lucky you,’ in a sad tone.

Are you surprised Princess Diana and George Michael were so close and could tell each other such personal details about their lives?