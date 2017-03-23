FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
christina el moussa meghan markle kate middleton tom cruise prince charles tarek el moussa keke palmer khloe kardashian princess diana jenelle evans prince harry amal clooney Woody Harrelson prince william demi lovato ashley graham jennifer aniston Queen Elizabeth II michael jackson ellie goulding Hillary Duff
Home » Lifestyle

Princess Diana “Craved The Spotlight” And Hid Many Dark Secrets, Reveals Ex Secretary

Nick Markus Posted On 03/23/2017
2
3.6K Views
4


princess dianaSource: pinterest.com

According to Princess Diana’s secretary, the royal was not the picture-perfect woman everybody though she was. In fact, Diana often purposefully angered the Queen and became a really problematic member of the royal family by the end of her marriage with Prince Charles.

There is a new documentary currently airing on British TV that revealed the truth about the beloved late princess and Diana’s private secretary has revealed shocking secrets that no one knew before.

The former aid decided to share with the public the real personality of Diana behind closed doors, claiming that she was, in fact, a conniving woman that refused to follow any of the royal family’s rules.

“When they were first married, they did most things together, but as their marriage started to get into trouble,” Diana became distant, stated the princess’ ex-secretary, Patrick Jephson.

The documentary has at its center the cursed marriage of Diana with Prince Charles and focuses on how both Charles and Diana went against convention by exposing their own dirty laundry to the public through the media coverage of their affairs.

Jephson also revealed that when she wasn’t focused on driving Charles crazy, she turned her attention towards none other than the Queen.

“Diana deliberately opted for controversial charities to support”, said Jephson, “which put her at odds with the Queen.”

Furthermore, she also loved to be in the spotlight and used the public that was on her side as a “charm offensive” after her separation.

She used her celebrity power to “maximize every opportunity,” Jephson claimed.

However, according to the ex-secretary, her efforts to influence the public left her depressed and lonely, despite the fact that she looked happy on the outside.

“There was nobody at home at the end of a long hard day saying ‘kick your shoes off darling, let me make you a drink, tell me all about it, you’re doing a great job’.”

Advertisement

Are you shocked to hear the truth about Princess Diana?

Post Views: 3,596


Read more about prince charles princess diana queen elizabeth royal family

You may also like
Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle To Meet The Queen On Mother’s Day After Bonding With Kate Middleton
03/24/2017
Kate Middleton Stuns In Orange Suit At Charity Event, Says Motherhood Has Been A ‘Huge Challenge’
03/23/2017
Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Her Third Child, Claims Insider!
03/23/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
2 Comments

Rae
03/24/2017 at 8:10 am
Reply

FFS, Jephson wrote all that in a book 20 years ago.


Carol Bisig
03/24/2017 at 4:11 am
Reply

I have always believed Princess Diana had a petty personality, and knew she was out to try and make the Queen look bad. She was spoiled, as adulterous as Charles was, and she was into the occult. Charles should have never married her, knowing he was in love with Camilla, he is unfit to be King, I have reviewed a book coming out this April, or June, and he is a despicable brother, a whinny son, and has no grasp of what real work is! Diana was a Marilyn Monroe type personality, she liked having sex, with whomever she wanted! If she had truly loved her sons, she would have been home that week preparing a surprise for them, whether it was a movie , and popcorn night, or homemade pizza. No, she was too busy throwing off her bodyguards, to irritate the Queen, then putting herself in the hands of a Muslim Playboy, who did whatever Daddy said. Dody Fayhed’s daddy said, Have sex with Diana, spend money on her, Diana ate it up, she was thrilled to throw her new affair into Charles, and the Queen’s face! She didn’t even care that her two young sons would see her immoral behavior splashed in papers all over the world​. If she had stayed home that week, preparing to welcome her son’s back from Scotland, instead of behaving like a promiscuous tart, she would still be alive. She made very poor decisions, that cost her, her life, but she also caused immeasurable pain to her two sons who loved her more, than any of the men she was sleeping around with!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *