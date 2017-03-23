Princess Diana “Craved The Spotlight” And Hid Many Dark Secrets, Reveals Ex Secretary

According to Princess Diana’s secretary, the royal was not the picture-perfect woman everybody though she was. In fact, Diana often purposefully angered the Queen and became a really problematic member of the royal family by the end of her marriage with Prince Charles.

There is a new documentary currently airing on British TV that revealed the truth about the beloved late princess and Diana’s private secretary has revealed shocking secrets that no one knew before.

The former aid decided to share with the public the real personality of Diana behind closed doors, claiming that she was, in fact, a conniving woman that refused to follow any of the royal family’s rules.

“When they were first married, they did most things together, but as their marriage started to get into trouble,” Diana became distant, stated the princess’ ex-secretary, Patrick Jephson.

The documentary has at its center the cursed marriage of Diana with Prince Charles and focuses on how both Charles and Diana went against convention by exposing their own dirty laundry to the public through the media coverage of their affairs.

Jephson also revealed that when she wasn’t focused on driving Charles crazy, she turned her attention towards none other than the Queen.

“Diana deliberately opted for controversial charities to support”, said Jephson, “which put her at odds with the Queen.”

Furthermore, she also loved to be in the spotlight and used the public that was on her side as a “charm offensive” after her separation.

She used her celebrity power to “maximize every opportunity,” Jephson claimed.

However, according to the ex-secretary, her efforts to influence the public left her depressed and lonely, despite the fact that she looked happy on the outside.

“There was nobody at home at the end of a long hard day saying ‘kick your shoes off darling, let me make you a drink, tell me all about it, you’re doing a great job’.”

