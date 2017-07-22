Princes William And Harry Reveal Their Last Conversation With Princess Diana Before Her Tragic Death In New HBO Documentary

As part of a new HBO documentary about Princess Diana, her sons, Prince Harry and William have come together to talk about their mother who lost her life on August 31, 1997. ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’ is set to premiere on Monday, July 24.

The 65-minute long film will offer a deeper look into the late royal’s life, from her youthful days wearing men’s jerseys and reading trashy romance novels to becoming the ‘people’s princess,’ to her tragic death.

Although the documentary will feature interviews with people such as Sir Elton John, Rihanna, Diana’s family and childhood friends as well as her former employees, it looks like the conversation with the two princes is the most important.

The two sons share untold memories while looking at never before seen photos of Princess Diana.

Both William and Harry recall the fact that not only was she an amazing mother but she also had a sense of humor.

‘You can be as naughty as you want, but just do not get caught. She was the naughtiest parent,’ Harry remembers her saying.

The younger prince also clearly remembers his mother’s laugh and how child-like she acted.

William recalls Lady Di sending ridiculous cards to his school which always made him nervous to open around his mates.

One time, however, she surprised him in the best way possible – when he came back from school Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell were waiting at the top of the stairs.

It is safe to say William was awestruck.

As for her final days, both William and Harry regret not having taken full advantage of their last conversation with their mother.

William stated that their final phone call is stuck in his mind even now.

‘All I remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. Looking back on it now is incredibly hard.”

Harry talked about grief and how he dealt with it, admitting that he ‘shut it down and locked it up.’

Now, both royals keep Diana’s legacy alive by continuing her humanitarian work and taking active roles in her many causes.

Even so, there is not a day when they don’t wish she was still around.