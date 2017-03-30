Prince’s Wife Tells All About The Star’s Involvement With Scientology!

According to Prince’s wife, Mayte Garcia’s new tell-all book, even though the late star identified as a Jehovah’s Witness, he was also quite interested in Scientology in the 90s!

The woman who was married to the rock icon for 4 years until 2000 revealed that another celebrity tried to convert him to the controversial faith.

However, it turns out that the singer chose to step away from the religion.

According to Garcia, he thought Scientology was “intriguing,” but ”I don’t need somebody telling me how to believe in my God.”

“He was always a spiritual seeker…He was way too smart to be sucked into something just because he was vulnerable in that moment,” the wife stated.

Furthermore, Garcia, who is now 47 years old, revealed that Prince became a Jehovah’s Witness as a coping mechanism following the death of their baby boy, Amiir.

Prince’s friend, bassist Larry Graham was the one who introduced him to the religion that soon took over every part of his everyday life.

Because of that, he changed so much his marriage with Garcia was ruined.

The woman explains in the book that Prince was so much into the religion that he thought God was punishing him for the type of life he used to lead and that his infant’s death was the greatest price to pay for his reckless existence up to that point.

Garcia, who was a born Catholic, could not see things the way her husband did, no matter how much she tried.

“I…refused to embrace the Gospel According to Graham. I was the enemy now, the opposer, who wanted to drag him back to the sinful ways of Babylon.”

Prince would keep being faithful to his religion until his death in 2016, at the age of 57.