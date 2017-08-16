Prince William’s Desperate Attempts To ‘Woo’ American Heiress Exposed! Does Kate Know?

We have learned that Prince William was involved in a scandalous secret romance with a beautiful American woman and that Kate would be furious if she knew how much it still means to her husband. Blonde beauty Anna Sloan Smith is the heiress to a Tennessee department store fortune and the one who charmed the royal.

Apparently, back in 2004, Prince William and Smith had a hot romance that lasted for about a week during his stay at the woman’s 360-acre estate in Tennessee.

According to insiders close to the royal family, William was utterly entranced by Anna.

Now, Smith owns an interior design firm in London.

When asked whether or not she keeps in touch with William, Anna seemed to blush then nodded saying ‘Yes, but I cannot tell you about him.’

When William and the blonde beauty were involved, William’s relationship with Kate was kind of rocky.

But despite the fact that both the palace and Smith claimed there was nothing more between them aside from a close friendship, the British press seems to believe they were definitely romantically involved.

In fact, even Anna’s current husband Eddie Smith, who was also a childhood pal of William’s suggested that they hooked up.

‘It is not embarrassing [to discuss Anna and Will]. It was just before my time. I am sorry, but we cannot talk about it,’ the man stated.

In addition, sources claim the prince was head over heels for Anna and was desperate to woo her, goings as far as to visit her in Tennessee.

However, she turned him down, and William was left heartbroken but did not want her out of his life, so they remained friends.

In fact, he even sent her an invitation to his wedding to Kate Middleton just to show she was an important part of his life.