Prince William “Went Berserk” Because Lady Gaga Called Princess Diana “Another Dead Blonde!”

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/04/2017
2
820 Views
1


lady gaga prince williamSource: etonline.com

Prince William and Lady Gaga were getting quite friendly despite how unlikely the pair seemed. Now, however, it looks like their friendship may have already come to an end!

According to new reports, the Prince was furious when he found out Gaga called his mother, Princess Diana just “another dead blonde” in one of her older songs.

William simply exploded in rage at the offensive lyrics that in his eyes disrespected the memory of his beloved mother.

According to a royal source, he “went berserk,” yelling that the famous singer made a fool out of him!

Apparently, the whole thing happened just a few days after their FaceTime chat that was meant to bring awareness to mental health problems went viral.

We are certain people loved the interaction between the unlikely friends, and it turned out to be a great PR strategy because it reached its goal.

“I thought she truly cared, but clearly I was wrong!” the Prince allegedly yelled, clearly upset to find out about Gaga’s lyrics.

The song in question is called “Princess Die.” The controversial lyrics openly refer to Princess Diana’s deadly accident in Paris.

The singer claims that William’s mother was, in fact, suicidal and that she took pills after drinking a “shot of peroxide.”

As if that was not enough, later on in the song Lady Gaga also sings, “So bob your head for another dead blonde. She just wants to sleep.”

The song may seem edgy and deep with social commentary, but for the ones who knew and loved Princess Diana, the lyrics are a stain on her memory.

Now, both William and Harry are devastated and feel betrayed. What do you think about the song?

2 Comments

Ellen Howard
05/04/2017 at 12:00 pm
Reply

I think that the song is so distasteful on so many levels!!!!!


Gabby
05/04/2017 at 11:53 am
Reply

Lady Gaga crossed the line to speak about the late Princess of Wales on a song for fame… Have some respect for those who has lost someone dearly. Do not judge for you will be judged accordingly to His word.


