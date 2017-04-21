Prince William Pokes Fun At His Controversial Clubbing In Switzerland!

On the BBC Radio 1 Show with Scott Mills, Prince William and the Duchess Of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, answered a few questions including William’s controversial clubbing in Switzerland last month.

Nothing was off-limits during the conversation, with William openly talking about the media’s interest in his famous dance moves.

During a conversation about music and concerts with the host and the Royal family, the topic of dancing at shows came up. When the host asked William if he “likes to bust a move” at music shows, he said, “I’ve gotten into enough trouble with my dancing recently, so it’s kind of best to keep away from that.”

William and Kate saw a Coldplay concert together and loved it, but not as much as the couple enjoying sitting around at home and enjoying some takeout curry.

The couple said they often order meals with Chinese food being their absolute favorite. They watch full T.V. shows once the kids are in bed including, Homeland and Game Of Thrones.

The children are an essential part of their lives now, which is part of the reason why William watches children’s programming to figure out what kind of shows he wants his kids to watch.

Not only that, but the kids help William and Kate to come up with presents for Queen Elizabeth the Second who is celebrating her 91st birthday today.

William admitted it’s becoming increasingly difficult to pick out gifts for the queen, but she is always thrilled with anything the kids pick out or make for her.

William said, “It doesn’t matter what it looks like. It just goes down really well.”

Advertisement

When the Prince was asked how the family feels about the gifts received from other politicians around the world, he had nothing but the most classy of responses, saying “obviously all the presents we get given from around the world are fantastic, and we’re really grateful.”