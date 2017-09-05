FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kate middleton prince william blake shelton kylie jenner Blake Griffin angelina jolie bernice burgos kourtney kardashian brad pitt jennifer lopez kelly ripa bobby flay beyonce kendall jenner lady gaga khloe kardashian drake princess diana alex rodriguez lamar odom justin bieber chris brown Cardi B
Home » Lifestyle

Prince William Makes First Public Appearance Since Kate Middleton Pregnancy News, Says ‘There’s Not Much Sleep Going On’

Nick Markus Posted On 09/05/2017
0
478 Views
0


prince-williamSource: vanityfair.com

Today, Prince William made his first public appearance since it was announced that Kate Middleton is expecting once again. The royal was in attendance for Police Chief’s National Mental Health and Policing Conference where aside from his contribution to the cause, William also opened up about the pregnancy news.

When he was congratulated on the news, the future father of three seemed grateful for the good wishes but admitted that there is not ‘much sleep going on at the moment.’

The older of the royal brothers also alluded to his wife’s severe morning sickness, saying that although they are pleased about the news, they started the week quite anxious.

As you may already know, Kate Middleton suffers from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, something that she had to go through while expecting son George and daughter Charlotte as well.

Fortunately, she is very well taken care of at Kensington Palace.

But even though William is very excited to welcome his third baby, the prince has a month filled with royal events to attend, so it’s going to be difficult to find any time to spend with his pregnant wife for a few weeks.

Advertisement

Recently, his younger brother, Prince Harry also talked about the big news, saying ‘Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them.’

Post Views: 478

Read more about kate middleton prince william royal family

Advertisement

You may also like
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Engaged! How And When They Are Planning To Announce It
09/05/2017
Fans Defend Prince William And Kate Middleton After Their Unborn Third Baby Is Branded A ‘Parasite’
09/04/2017
Is Meghan Markle Going To Leave TV Show Suits?
09/02/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *