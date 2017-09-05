Prince William Makes First Public Appearance Since Kate Middleton Pregnancy News, Says ‘There’s Not Much Sleep Going On’

Today, Prince William made his first public appearance since it was announced that Kate Middleton is expecting once again. The royal was in attendance for Police Chief’s National Mental Health and Policing Conference where aside from his contribution to the cause, William also opened up about the pregnancy news.

When he was congratulated on the news, the future father of three seemed grateful for the good wishes but admitted that there is not ‘much sleep going on at the moment.’

The older of the royal brothers also alluded to his wife’s severe morning sickness, saying that although they are pleased about the news, they started the week quite anxious.

As you may already know, Kate Middleton suffers from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, something that she had to go through while expecting son George and daughter Charlotte as well.

Fortunately, she is very well taken care of at Kensington Palace.

But even though William is very excited to welcome his third baby, the prince has a month filled with royal events to attend, so it’s going to be difficult to find any time to spend with his pregnant wife for a few weeks.

Recently, his younger brother, Prince Harry also talked about the big news, saying ‘Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them.’