Prince William Felt His Mother Near Him On The Day Of His Wedding To Kate Middleton

Prince William may have lost his mother nearly 20 years ago, but the Royal is convinced that Princess Diana is watching him from Heaven. He felt that she was with him even on one of the biggest days of his life – the day of his wedding to Kate.

The 35-years old Prince spoke honestly about his late mother in the upcoming ITV and HBO documentary, ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,’ revealing that he felt her presence at his wedding.

Seriously touched by the memory, William said that there are times when you look to someone or something for strength and he very much considers that she was there for him.

Brother Prince Harry also opened up about his relationship with Princess Diana in the special which airs ahead of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death in a Paris car crash.

Both William and Harry have expressed their retention in talking about the death of their mother, with the older Prince saying that they will never speak as openly and as publicly about her again.

During a recent discussion with reporters, William explained that they opened up only for this documentary and they will not reveal more personal facts just for the sake of them going public. However, he added that this was very important for them, taking some grief of their chest.

The brothers last spoke to their mother in a telephone call while they stayed in Balmoral with their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and father Prince Charles, and both have this big regret – their last conversations with Diana.

The documentary, ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’ will air Monday, August 31, at 10 p.m. on HBO in the U.S. and 9 p.m. in the U.K. on ITV.