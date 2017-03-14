Prince William Caught Getting Cozy With Gorgeous Model In Switzerland!

This week, the paparazzi spotted Prince William having lunch with a gorgeous model in Switzerland during his ski trip!

They looked so cozy to the point that eye witnesses started wondering whether he and Kate Middleton are still doing Okay these days! Was the Prince cheating, or was it all blown out of proportion?

On Monday, photos of the beautiful Australian model, 24 years old Sophie Taylor, were released in the media!

Furthermore, it was also reported that Harry’s older brother not only met the model unexpectedly but also skipped the official Commonwealth Day services that he was supposed to attend to along with the rest of the royal family for the blonde.

Even worse, according to trusty insiders, his wife, Kate Middleton was not even on the ski trip at all. Instead, she remained at home to take care of the kids.

“Sophie said they met and had a few drinks,” Joni, the model’s mother revealed. “She said he was lovely and a down to earth person.”

According to onlookers, the Prince and the model were seen drinking alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, and Jagerbombs at the Verbier resort.

However, perhaps to make the rendezvous less suspicious to the public, William’s friends Guy Pelly, James Meade and Tom Van Straubenzee were also present at the hangout.

The group started the day by skiing all through the afternoon and then continued the fun at a few local hot spots.

Recently, Kate Middleton was reported to have lost a scary amount of weight, and maybe this is the reason. Knowing that your marriage is shattering and your husband is partying with other women can be terrible for the health!

However, Sophie’s mom strongly denied that there is any romance between her daughter and Prince William. She also explained that the model is currently in a happy relationship with her chef boyfriend, Aaron Goodfellow.