Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Housekeeper Quits Because Of Their Outrageous Demands!

Will this new problem also affect Kate and William’s already failing marriage?

According to new reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are facing a staff meltdown.

Apparently, their main housekeeper has decided to quit her job and insiders revealed that there is nothing that “will change her mind” and make her come back.

35-year-old Sadie Rice has worked for the Royals for two years, but now she just can’t take it anymore – not even for one more day!

“Sadie is a hard worker, but the job’s demands got too much, even for her,” a source stated.

The woman’s responsibilities at Kensington were increasing a lot, and they even asked her to spend more time at the residence.

“She was not having a normal life outside work,” explained the insider, adding that “It’s their loss.”

But their top servant quitting is just another stress factor in the life of the royal couple who have been having issues lately.

Rice was a huge help for William and Kate. She used to cook, clean and even shop for the entire family both at their Norfolk home and at Kensington Palace.

Reports have revealed that the older Prince and his wife were, in fact, trying to hire more staffers ever since Prince Phillip decided to step out.

Without Prince Philip, they needed more people to keep things running at home while William and Kate helped at the palace in his stead.

Kate has been caught by the paparazzi lately looking like she needed more help with her and William’s two kids, 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

It was quite hard for her at Pippa’s wedding when she was forced to keep her eyes on the boy after he almost ruined the bride’s gown.

What is even more worrying is the fact that Kate and William look like their marriage is on the brink of failure.

Kate has been acting cold and distant towards her husband ever since he was spotted with a mystery woman during an all-guys ski trip.

Insiders at the Palace have revealed that the couple is currently trying to fix their problems by going to couples’ counseling.

Advertisement

Do you believe Kate and William are overworking their staff?