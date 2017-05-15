Prince William And Kate Middleton Attending Couples’ Counseling In Secret – Inside The Crumbling Marriage!

According to new reports, Prince William is still struggling to fix his marriage with Kate Middleton after his ski vacation with another woman. It looks like the older royal brother has even agreed to couples’ counseling just to have Kate forgive him for his flirty outing.

Advertisement

“Of course it was all downplayed, but Kate was horrified, and since then Wills has been nothing short of a slave trying to make amends,” one source close to the royal family revealed.

The insider also added that all the interviews and public appearances of the two are just a distraction from the fact that in reality, Kate is really struggling to get over the betrayal.

As followers of the royal family may remember, Middleton, put her Prince on a tight leash after the paparazzi caught him partying with women on a recent ski trip that was supposed to be an all-guys trip.

“She was humiliated, and part of their therapy is for him to make public gestures to repair the damage,” explained the source.

The source also noted that during their latest BBC interview, their discomfort and awkwardness was pretty obvious, which means that they are not really talking behind the cameras.

Apparently, going on a radio show to prove they are happy was pretty unusual for a royal couple, but the Prince agreed to it all for the sake of keeping appearances.

It would be disastrous for the image of the royal family if the world really knew their marriage is crumbling.

Do you think couples’ counseling will be able to help the royal couple fix their marital problems?

Advertisement

Let us know by writing a comment down below.