Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Fighting Over Having Baby #3

All the baby talk is causing a rift between Prince William and Kate Middleton, allegedly, of course.

Last week, Kate grabbed headlines while touring several European countries by telling a group of people that she would love to have more babies.

As she was visiting, Warsaw, Poland on July 17, Kate seems to have surprised her spouse by saying: “We will just have to have more babies.”

The statement from the duchess confirmed the rumors that the couple is eager to have another baby soon.

There are even stories claiming she is having a tough time getting pregnant.

However, a source close to the royal family said the couple had a heated argument that same day because the prince is not interested in having more children.

William and Kate are already parents of two adorable children – 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 2.

The insider said that while William loves his son and daughter, he finds them a handful.

The person claimed: “Tension has been simmering for some time. It came to the surface under the pressure of a royal tour. Coming from a family of three herself, [Kate] thinks it is the perfect number.[William’s] quite happy with a boy and a girl.”

The same source went on to say that William is at a point in his life where he wants to spend quality time with his wife instead of waking up in the middle of the night to change diapers.

The person revealed that William finds it hard to be a perfect father.

The chatty insider explained: “After all, George and Charlotte ARE active youngsters, as they are both at ages where they cannot sit still, so they run around all over the place.[William and Kate] are determined to be hands-on parents, so there’s never a quiet moment.”

Royal author Phil Dampier told Life & Style, he can confirm that William and Kate are feuding over the baby topic.

He told the publication: “When I spoke to Kate at a reception about 18 months ago, she jokingly said, ‘If I got pregnant again now, I think William would be out the door!'”

Do you think Kate and William will have more royal babies?