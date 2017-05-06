Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Angry Over Princess Charlotte’s Birthday Photo Mean Comments

Prince William and Kate Middleton dare said to be angry and disgusted by the harsh comments being made about Princess Charlotte’s birthday photo.

Last week, the couple shared an adorable photo of Princess Charlotte as she celebrated her 2nd birthday.

The little girl looked cute as a button in a yellow cardigan, decorated with light blue sheep, and she sported a navy clip in her honey/sandy hair.

The photo was taken in The Queen’s Norfolk home Anmer Hall – as usual, Middleton was the one who captured the precious moment and shared it with the world.

Accompanying the photo was a statement from Kensington Palace that read: “The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”

The picture went viral with millions of people commenting on how beautiful Charlotte is and how much she has grown.

Many said she looked like her mother while others said she is the portrait of her great-grandmother.

However, a significant portion of the remarks posted on the royal family’s official Facebook page was despicable. There were loads of comments about the girl’s looks, her parents’ wealth, and the way she dresses.

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow 🎈 pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017

All of these #BuckinghamPalace tweets made me notice just how much adorable Princess Charlotte looks like her grandmother! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/YNVBkWBKyB — pollyd (@TheDesignerd) May 4, 2017

A person wrote: “Eurghhh!! What a vile, spoilt, inbred, parasitic brat ‘it’ is…!”

Another said: “Spoiled brat and so ugly looks inbred!”

A third shared: “And that cardigan is hideous! Looks like an old granny already!”

A mom took to Facebook to defend the toddler against the vile comments.

She said: “Some people can be so cruel! Shes a beautiful little girl! How can people write nasty things about a child and sleep at night?”

According to reports, Prince William And Princess Kate are appalled by the online bullying.

It is claimed that the parents prefer to stay away from London and the public eye to protect their children.