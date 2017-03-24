Prince William And Duchess Kate Have Decided On George’s New School!

In a new statement released by the Kensington Palace, Prince William and Duchess Kate have announced that their oldest child George will be going to Thomas’s school in September 2017.

The statement read that the Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where George will thrive and start his new education.

It is a school for both boys and girls and is located in Battersea, a 30-minute drive from Kensington Palace in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood.

Its core values are enjoyment, learning, and achievement. The website of the school says that it values kindness as its most important virtue.

Thomas’s headmaster, Ben Thomas, sent out a letter to all of the students’ parents that revealed to them the palace’s statement.

Vanity Fair reports that the infamous couple originally planned on sending Prince George to Wetherby School, where both Prince William and his younger brother Harry went as young children.

The little prince will continue to attend the small nursery school, Westacre Montessori School, until the beginning of school season at Thomas’s School this fall.

Some of the other parents at the school have expressed worry of what might happen if something happens to Prince George and if the rates at the private school will be raised significantly.

The school is uncharacteristic for Royalty to attend. Most of the parents who send their children are upper-middle class, such as lawyers, bankers, and journalists rather than aristocrats.

The couple chose the school instead of an all-boys school allegedly because Kate wants their daughter Charlotte to join him when she is old enough.

Prince William’s contract with the East Anglian Air Ambulance will be ending this summer, so the couple will be moving to London shortly. Princess Charlotte, who will be 2-years-old in May, will start at a local nursery sometime next year.