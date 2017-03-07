Prince Jackson Comes Into The Spotlight As He And Paris Fight Over Fame!

Prince Jackson has managed to stay out of the spotlight for almost two years!

However, just days after his sister Paris signed with the elite IMG modeling agency, Prince stopped by Good Morning America where he stated in response to his sibling and rival, “I’m the King’s son!”

The 20-year-old told Robin Roberts that: “I’m not a fan of having my personal or private life out there,” adding that he would like, however, to put his fame to good use and make a change in society.

“I understand the importance of showing what I do and hopefully trying to inspire others to continue spreading the good and helping the community.”

Furthermore, Michael Jackson’s son discussed his involvement in the Heal Los Angeles charity, explaining that it was inspired by “Heal the World.”

“We primarily focus on child abuse, homelessness and hunger in [the] Los Angeles area. People don’t understand how the little things can add up and make a big difference in someone’s life.”

Usually, Prince does not discuss personal or family-related matters in the media, but this time he talked about his father’s tragic passing back in 2009.

“My dad always said, ‘I don’t really care what you do in life as long as you’re happy doing it and you’re the best at what you do. If you want to be a janitor at a high school, you should be the best janitor you can be,’” he remembered fondly.

Prince Jackson comes into the spotlight just weeks after Paris revealed she was sexually abused as a child and that her father was murdered.

According to a trusty source, Prince was not too happy about Paris talking about these things so openly.

“Prince was very upset about it,” the insider claimed.

“He feels Paris sold him out to become more famous. He and Blanket wish she would have cleared it by them first.”