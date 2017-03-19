Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Wants To Quit ‘Suits’ TV Show And Acting For Humanitarian Work

It has been confirmed that Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, is seriously thinking about quitting acting to move to London, England and focus on humanitarian work.

According to an authentic source close to Markle, who spoke to E! News over the weekend, she is getting ready to ask the producers of “Suits” to get rid of her character, Rachel Zane.

Markle is hoping to make an exit from the USA legal drama television series at the end of season 7.

The “When Sparks Fly” actress is currently in Toronto, Canada filming new episodes that will air in the summer of 2017.

The pro-Markle insider had the following to say to the flagship entertainment newscast of the E! network: “She is ready to quit acting’ after wrapping next season of Suits.”

The source went on to say that Markle, who is currently a United Nations Women’s advocate for political participation and leadership and has traveled numerous times to Africa to help those in need, is hoping to continue being a philanthropist.

The person explained: “Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting. She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.”

The tipster declined to talk about Markle’s recent vacation with Harry but had the following to reveal: “She is just keeping a super low profile right now. Meghan is the darling of Toronto. Locals love her so much, and she really engaged herself into the community when she moved here for Suits years ago.”

The spy also revealed why she would fit in the royal family: “She’s just not as accessible now, but she’s always been so kind and genuinely so sweet to people around town.”

Rumors have been swirling around claiming that Harry will pop the question either on July 1st or in August, some time before Markle’s birthday.

The prince is hoping that the queen will meet Markle for Mother’s Day during a big dinner in London.