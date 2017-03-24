Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle To Meet The Queen On Mother’s Day After Bonding With Kate Middleton

Welcome to the royal family, that is what Meghan Markle is hoping to hear when she meets the Queen on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, March 26, Britons will celebrate Mother’s Day 2017 which is when Prince Harry will formerly introduce his American girlfriend to Queen Elizabeth II.

The meeting between Markle and the Queen will take place at Buckingham Palace during a brunch put together in honor of the many mothers who are members of the royal family.

A source close to Prince Harry said: “Meghan is headed to meet the Queen on Mother’s Day.”

It has been claimed that the Suits actress has already met Harry’s father, Price Charles, his brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and they all got along very well.

The spy added: “She’s already been given the green light from Prince Charles; the next step is the Prince’s grandmother.”

According to several British newspapers, Harry will propose to Markle in the summer with a ring made from jewelry that belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.

The news of the meeting between the Queen and Markle surfaced after it was revealed that she bonded with Kate Middleton over the Christmas holidays.

The two ladies went for drinks in a London bar, and the following occurred: “By the end of the evening, which the insider says stretched till 1 a.m., Meghan had confessed to Kate that she’s so in love with Prince Harry, 32, she’d have his baby tomorrow if she could!”

This source added: “Meghan told Kate that, as far as she’s concerned, they should start trying [to conceive] as soon as they’ve announced their engagement. She’s got baby fever!”

Advertisement

Do you think the romance between Harry and Markle will last? What are your thoughts on the baby news?