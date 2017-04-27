Prince Harry’s Future Wife Meghan Markle Caught In A Shocking Satanism And Nazi Scandal! Wedding Off?

Meghan Markle is about to become part of the royal family, but her dark secret may ruin her plan to marry Prince Harry!

As it turns out, her niece is a Satanist and neo-Nazi, and she even changed her name to Hitler!

Recently, some of Noel Rasmussen’s hand-written letters have been leaked and the contents are chilling, to say the least.

The niece of the princess-to-be writes about selling her soul to the devil, fantasizes about torture and self-harm and proclaims herself the leader of the Nazi organization.

According to a source close to the royals, despite being head over heels with the American actress, “This could be the breaking point for Harry. There’s absolutely no way he can associate himself with Meghan’s family after this.”

The girl even created a recruitment document in which she promises those interested in joining that they will be treated with “respect” and will not be bothered by any “non-Nazis.”

“Trust me and accept me as the leader of the Third Nazi Organization,” it can be read. She signs her name as “Noel Hitler.”

One insider claimed that Noel has a lot of Nazi memorabilia in her bedroom and when her concerned mother, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha tried to get rid of them she got furious.

In another letter, she even asked Satan for a favor!

What is even more disturbing is that she wrote a handbook on how to get away with murder. One piece of advice is never to use a credit card unless you want the cops on your trail! You definitely don’t want that despite how fun “cops are to piss off!”

Noel also teaches how to build a homemade bomb or cut open someone’s jugular and wrist tendons with a serrated knife!

It is not the first time the royal family is involved in a Nazi scandal. Back in 2005, the Royals were forced to apologize after Harry was caught wearing a Nazi uniform!

Do you think the wedding is still on?