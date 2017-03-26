Prince Harry Wants Meghan Markle To Move In Kensington Palace After Renovations – Wedding And Baby Are In the Cards

Prince Harry is in a rush to move in with Meghan Markle in Kensington Palace in the fall once the multi-million dollar renovations done by Kate Middleton and Prince William are completed.

Harry is also confirming the news that he is looking forward to starting a family with Markle.

A few weeks ago it was announced that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had more or less angered the Queen by requesting several million dollars to start making some significant changes to Kensington Palace in London, England.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who currently own 22 rooms and two kitchens in the historic property, will build a basement extension beneath the Orangery.

Now, we are learning that the renovations will extend to Harry’s Nottingham Cottage which is sometimes called a bachelor cottage.

More rooms will be added to the cottage for Harry’s future bride and the children they plan to have.

An insider spoke to Express and explained: “Harry sees his future at Kensington Palace, but he can’t live in Nottingham Cottage forever. It’s not what you would call a family home.”

The source went on to add: “If the basement plans are given the go-ahead then this will free up the rest of Apartment 8 and the whole of Apartment 9, giving Harry the option of moving back into the home where he grew up. The new apartment will be closer to the huge wing that will be the permanent home for the Duke and Duchess.”

It has been confirmed that Harry wanted to move a little closer to his brother and sister-in-law because he also wants to be present in his niece and nephew’s lives.

Prince William, Kate, and their children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – are currently living in Anmer Hall in the village of Anmer in Norfolk.

The family will move in Kensington Palace in September for Prince George to start attending Thomas’s school in Battersea, South London.

Kensington Palace spokespeople declined to address the rumors that Harry will propose in the summer.