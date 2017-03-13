Prince Harry To Turn His Mother’s Tiara Into An Engagement Ring For Meghan Markle!

According to trusty insiders close to the royal family, Prince Harry has taken the gorgeous tiara of his late mother, Princess Diana to the jewelers in order to make his engagement ring for Meghan Markle out of it!

The in love couple who started dating officially back in October are ready to walk down the aisle.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the Suits actress was recently seen in the company of the Prince during his pal’s wedding in Jamaica. It was the first semi-official event he took her to.

Despite the fact that they were in the foreign place to celebrate the love of Harry’s friends the royal couple were stuck in a romantic world of their own.

After returning from the trip, Harry has decided that he wants to propose and so he’s been working on organizing the big event.

According to reports, the Prince wants to use his mother’s emeralds from a crown she wore in 1988, during her tour to Australia.

“After Diana died, the boys both chose a keepsake from Kensington Palace when they moved to Charles’ room in St. James’s Palace,” one insider revealed.

“William picked his mom’s Cartier watch, and Harry picked her sapphire and diamond engagement ring,” the source added.

“But they had an agreement that whoever got engaged first would have Diana’s ring — and of course that was William and Kate.”

Furthermore, it turns out that Markle’s favorite precious stone is emerald anyway so it’s only appropriate to turn his mother’s tiara into an engagement ring!

“For Harry, like Wills before him, using his mother’s gems means the two loves of his life will forever be linked,” the insider explained.