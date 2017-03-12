FREE NEWSLETTER
Prince Harry To Propose To Meghan Markle On Her Birthday!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/12/2017
According to new reports, Prince Harry has only two months to prepare the perfect proposal to his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle!

It looks like the Prince is planning to propose on the Suits actress’ 36th birthday, August 4! What a perfect gift!

An engagement ring is definitely an unexpected birthday gift, and one that she won’t get from anyone else that day either.

Despite the fact that the proposal date is approaching rapidly, according to reports, the new royal couple will have a long time to prepare the wedding that is allegedly set to take place in 2018.

As it turns out, at the end of this year, Prince Phillip and the Queen are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary and so, the palace event planners are too busy for a wedding!

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Harry and Meghan have just returned from Jamaica where they attended the wedding of the Prince’s close friend.

“Harry wanted her there and was desperate to show her off,” an insider revealed about the PDA the pair did at the wedding.

“So of course she went. Meghan wouldn’t have turned down the opportunity to ingratiate herself further into Harry’s group of friends.”

Paparazzi were able to take a lot of pictures of the couple kissing and cozying up to each other, including on a beach where Harry took his shirt off to impress his lover.

“Harry is happier than he’s been in years,” another source revealed.

Despite his newfound happiness, the royal family seems to be against the relationship.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles even scolded him for choosing the American actress, telling him that “Camilla is right! She’s nothing but a commoner — she’s not even British!”

But Prince Harry looks determined to propose anyway, despite the disapproving royals’ words.

