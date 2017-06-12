FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Prince Harry Spends Huge Amount Of Money On Meghan Markle’s Birthday Present, Here’s What It Is!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/12/2017
Prince Harry is super in love with his American actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle and he would do anything to make her feel spoiled. According to new reports, the man is preparing a huge present with a big pretty bow on top for her birthday. Will there also be a diamond ring involved?

Allegedly, the royal is getting ready for Meghan’s 36th birthday, not only with a proposal but also with yet another special present to help her move to England.

According to an insider close to the royal family, Harry has an expensive $35,000 Mini car ready to gift her in August.

Harry is apparently quite pleased with his idea as he believes his future wife will be able to drive around London without getting noticed this way.

But there is a small problem – Markle is used to driving automatics, so Harry will have to teach her how to use a gearstick.

It has been speculated that if Harry doesn’t propose to the American actress before her birthday, he will definitely do it during her birthday party this year!

He is apparently so keen on marrying his girlfriend that he has already started hunting for the perfect home to start a family in.

Insiders claim the Prince has already found the ideal place somewhere near Dereham.

‘He wants a relaxed country pad he can retreat to at weekends to join his wife and kids, entertain his mates and live a normal life,’ another insider shared about the man’s plans.

Advertisement

Do you believe Harry will propose to Meghan before her birthday? Also, will she enjoy the life he has pictured for them or is he thinking only about what he wants?

