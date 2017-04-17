Prince Harry Reveals That Counseling Saved Him! – He Spent Two Years Of “Total Chaos”

Prince Harry is finally ready to open up about undergoing counseling following his mother Princess Diana’s death back in 1997.

The Prince gave an exclusive interview with the Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon on the podcast show, Mad World and revealed that it took him a long time to realize that he really wasn’t “fine” after losing his mother.

“I’ve spent most of my life saying ‘I’m fine’. . .and most of us aren’t up for going that deep. So today I’m OK. I’m a little bit nervous. I’m a little bit tight in the chest but otherwise fine,” Harry stated, adding that the sudden loss affected him both emotionally and mentally.

He revealed that the only way he knew how to deal with the tragedy was to pretend it never happened but of course, it didn’t help.

After struggling for a long time he finally had a breakdown that would last for about two years of “total chaos.”

At the age of 28, with the help of his brother William, he started going to counseling.

“I was on the verge of punching someone,” he revealed, adding that boxing was becoming a coping mechanism for him.

Fortunately, the counseling proved to be a greater help and now, the Prince seems to be very happy and even in love with his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Because of what he has been going through and overcoming it, the Royal is able to finally enjoy life and put heart and soul into both his work and personal life.

“No matter who you are, the conversation has to be the beginning,” he added.

Did you know that Prince Harry had such a hard time after his mother’s passing?