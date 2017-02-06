Prince Harry, Prince William, And Princess Kate Race For Charity

So, if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry participated in a race, who would win? The answer to the question is very simple; Prince Harry would have the couple eating his dust. On Sunday, a series of pictures surfaced online where the trio was seen taking part in a short race at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London. Princess Kate was not appropriately dressed for the event; she opted for a bright red quilted jacket and skinny black jeans.

Oddly enough, Prince William and Prince Harry also wore jeans to take part in a 50-meter sprint. Princess Kate gave it her best, but she was no match for the two brothers. With the crowd cheering behind him, Prince William fought as hard as he could only to be beaten by a very fast Prince Harry.

There were no hard feelings, though, after losing the race the Duchess of Cambridge was seen being hugged and getting hive fives from Prince William. Nonetheless, Prince William took a little dig at his wife by pointing out that she was wearing jeans. The Duke added: “You nearly beat me!”

The trio met with 150 runners who are training for the London Marathon on behalf of Heads Together, which is a charity that was put together by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry to help launch a national conversation about mental health.

The Duke of Cambridge stopped by the Copper Box Arena to talk to team members. He first joked that a back injury slowed him down and that is why Harry beat him. He went on to tackle the importance of talking about mental health by saying: “We want to normalize mental health; we want to get people talking about it, to make it more normal and to reduce the stigma. What you are doing and having so many of you here today, you’ve already seen the benefit of joining in, by being part of this marathon, we want to make it a mental health marathon.”

The future King of England added: “You are crucial to making this happen and we can’t do it without you. We really hope your training goes very well. Good luck with the training and we look forward to seeing you on the big day.”

A video of the royal trio running has gone viral.