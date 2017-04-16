Prince Harry Plans Trip To Childhood Seaside Paradise With Meghan Markle. Will He Ask The Big Question?

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle are getting more and more serious as weeks go by and they are trying to know each other on a deeper level. Recently the Prince decided to take the American actress to his old childhood seaside playground.

The place where he wants to take her and spend a romantic break is in Cornish resort Polzeath, where he and his older brother William used to go and have fun as kids. How cute!

“Harry loves this spot and he wants to show Meghan it. He has already started planning the trip,” one source close to the royal family has revealed.

“He wants to show her how to surf, as well as go rock pooling. The area holds a special place in Harry’s heart.”

As fans may already know, Harry and Meghan have been dating for about a year already and there have been speculations that they are ready to walk down the aisle.

The have been traveling together lately and last month he even took her as his official date to his close friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip’s wedding in Jamaica.

The experience reportedly inspired them to have a modest, beach wedding rather than a royal one.

When Harry and his brother were children they used to come to Polzeath and stay with the van Straubenzees, some family friends of the royal family. They always had a lot if fun and it looks like Harry wanted to share that with the woman he is dating. Who knows, maybe she will also fall in love with the place and they will get married there as well?

Polzeath is also known as Kensington-on-Sea as many of the Prince’s posh friends go there to relax.

Do you think Harry will ask the big question during the trip there?