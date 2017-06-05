FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Prince Harry Might Propose To Meghan Markle A Lot Sooner Than We Expected!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/05/2017
prince harry meghan markleSource: vanityfair.com

There are a lot of rumors going around about the date Prince Harry is planning to pop the big question to his American actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle. While some have claimed the engagement is set to take place sometime in October, others think it’s going to happen a lot sooner and that the place he is going to do it in is also much unexpected.

Some reports have speculated that the Prince may propose during their upcoming African safari trip.

According to sources close to the royal family, Africa means everything to the price as it is the place he and his brother William were taken by their father to escape after Princess Diana’s death.

‘He feels himself there, and it was the South African jewelry he gave to Meghan that first gave their relationship away. Prince William proposed to Kate there,’ added the insider.

As fans may already know, Harry and Meghan Markel have been dating since last summer, but their relationship was revealed only in November.

Harry is reportedly very excited to start his life by the side of the Suits actress, and he has already started wedding planning.

In addition, Harry has been house-hunting as well and has his eyes on a specific place where he wants to raise a family with his future wife.

Another source confirmed that Harry feels like he has found his soulmate in Meghan and revealed that both of them would love to live on and also run a wildlife safari reserve.

Do you believe Harry will propose to Meghan in Africa? Should they also go ahead with their plans and move there after getting married?

Read more about meghan markle prince harry

Chaunceytanner
06/05/2017 at 10:31 am
He’ll do it when he likes and to who he likes. It will be most momentous to his future plans. You need to wait and respect his space in this.


