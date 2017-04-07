Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Getting More Serious – She Will Focus On Charity Work Like Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved in together, and this is not the only big news coming from Kensington Palace.

Just hours ago, Miss Markle announced that she was shutting down her lifestyle website, The Tig, to focus on humanitarian works and she is already being called the next Princess Diana for her efforts to help humanity.

A real royal insider spoke to British Grazia and confirmed the rumors that have been going around since the year started – the Prince and the American actress live almost like husband and wife at his Nottingham cottage whenever she is in London.

It has been revealed that the apartment is being renovated because Harry would like more rooms for his future bride and the many children they plan to have in the upcoming years.

The source said: “The fact is Meghan and Harry have been living together for a while.”

The royal insider went on to add that the Hollywood star stayed in the historic property during the year-end holidays where she was introduced to the royal family.

The spy shared: “Meghan came to England on 27th of December last year and was over here for about three weeks – she spent the whole time with Harry at Nottingham Cottage, where they have pretty much set up and are comfortable.”

Today, Markle bid adieu to her lifestyle website with an emotional post that reads: “Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything. Xx. Meghan Markle.”

She will be following in the footsteps of Princess Diana with charity works all over the world.

The pair has been dating since May 2016 and has enjoyed a worldwide romance with lavish trips to England, Canada, California, and Jamaica.