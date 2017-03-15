Prince Harry Jokes About Being Mistaken For Fellow Ginger Ed Sheeran!

It is not surprising that sometimes, people confuse one for the other considering they are two of the most famous gingers in the world! But what does Prince Harry think about being mistaken for Ed Sheeran?

On Monday, March 13, following the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, the Prince chatted with a group of students from Francis Holland School in Regent’s Park. Furthermore, the playful Royal became the main joke when some teens asked him if he is the real Prince Harry!

Prince Harry mingled quite well with the 70 or so students and stopped to talk some more with 12-year-old Tina Thornton, who, funnily enough, wanted to find out which of the two famous redheads he was.

“Are you the real Prince Harry?” Tina asked cutely.

“Yes, the other one is Ed Sheeran,” Harry joked. Aww…

Furthermore, the Prince shared the exchange with John Hall, Dean of Westminster, who was alongside him.”Did you hear what they just said?” he asked laughing.

The Westminster Abbey event went very well, and the Queen was also very healthy and full of energy as she handed the baton to Olympic cyclist Anna Meares, therefore starting its journey to Australia, the next host country!

The historical relay followed a ceremony as well as a concert that took place in front of Buckingham Palace. Later on, the Olympic torch headed off on a 388-days-long journey to the Gold Coast.

Advertisement

All in all, the event was a huge success, and Prince Harry did very well joking around with his young subjects! How charming!