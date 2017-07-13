Prince Harry Is Ready To Marry Meghan Markle Without Queen Elizabeth’s Blessing

Prince Harry is being forced to pick between Meghan Markle and his royal duties.

Sources inside Buckingham Palace have revealed that Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth are butting heads.

The person said past reports claiming that Markle impressed the Queen are not accurate.

The meeting that allegedly took place on Mother’s Day did not go as planned.

The Head of the Commonwealth is not sold on the actress being “royal material” and has, therefore, declined to give Harry her approval.

It is being claimed that Queen Elizabeth will not accept Markle because she is a divorcée and non-British.

The person with knowledge of the story told OK! Magazine: “It is awful. Harry is now faced with the choice between his country and the woman he loves.”

If his grandmother does not change her mind and Prince Harry is forced to choose – love will top it all.

The source went on to explain that Harry is in love with Markle and is ready to marry her and start a family.

Harry is at a point in his life where Markle has become his top priority.

The tipster told the publication: “Harry cannot imagine going back to his duties without her by his side. She has given him a new lease on life, and he is tired of putting everything but himself first. He has waited years to find this level of happiness, and he is not going to give it up without a fight.”

Harry is grateful to have found the humanitarian for she has helped him become a better man.

A few months ago, Harry revealed that he had sought the help of mental experts for depression that crippled him after the passing of his mother.

An insider said Markle was the one who convinced him to speak on the private matter in an effort to help others.

The source told Closer magazine: “Harry feel for Meghan partly because she is so open, and has that American attitude of saying, ‘Let’s talk about our feelings.’ He comes from such a stiff-upper-lip culture, but Meghan helped him open up.”

Recently, Harry did an interview where he revealed that he has no interest in being King of England.

He told Newsweek: “We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but the greater good of the people. Is there anyone of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I do not think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

Fans of the couple agree that Harry should follow his heart and marry the woman he loves.