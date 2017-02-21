Prince Harry Is Moving To Los Angeles To Be With Meghan Markle

For several weeks now several insiders have stepped forward to say that Prince Harry and his lady, Meghan Markle, are in love and have moved in together at his home in Kensington Palace. It appears that the romance is real and the duo simply can not be away from each other – the solution, the heir to the British throne is leaving Kensington to move to California to be with the the “Suits” actress. To be clear, it would not be a permanent relocation; Harry plans to split his time between London and Los Angeles.

The spy explained: “Harry loves America and is totally open to dividing his time between Canada, L.A., and London once he and Meghan are officially man and wife.” The insider went on to reveal: “It’s a logical step for the Royals, too, because he’ll be able to up their reputation abroad while still fulfilling duties back at home and overseas, of course.”

Prince Harry, 32, and the Californian beauty made things official last fall. Sources claimed that the divorcee and Harry met during the Invictus Games back in May 2016 and bonded over their passion for charity works around the globe. The 35-year-old “Remember Me” star has been traveling back and forth from Canada where she is filming her show and London to be with her prince.

Prince Harry has introduced Markle to almost all of the members of his family, including his father, Prince Charles, his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton and niece, Princess Charlotte. She has yet to meet Queen Elizabeth II.

A spy claimed that Harry has marriage on his mind and is planning to pop the question soon. The source confessed to the media: “It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already thinking about an engagement just because that’s where his head goes, but that’s not where the relationship is at right now.” The person claimed: “This is totally Harry. The problem with Harry is when he falls, he falls hard. He goes in big time.”

According to the insider, after spending the past months with Markle, Harry is telling everyone she is the one and wants to start a family with her.