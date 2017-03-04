Prince Harry Introduces Future Wife Meghan Markle To His Closest Friends

Prince Harry and his American girlfriend, Meghan Markle’s relationship is really getting serious now that he even took her along to celebrate one of his close friend’s wedding in Jamaica.

It looks like introducing her to his best of friends is the next step in cementing their romance before they finally get married.

Prince Harry’s longtime friend Tom “Skipp” Inskip walked down the aisle with his now wife Lara Hughes-Young in Montego Bay, St. James yesterday!

The 32 years old Prince was spotted by the paparazzi at Gatwick Airport, heading towards the wedding location on Wednesday.

However, followers of the royal family were even more excited to learn that Meghan Markle also flew from Toronto Canada on the same day, to the same destination!

“This the first time that she and Harry have socialized so openly as a couple and [it’s] a significant step up in their relationship,” an insider stated about the meaning of Meghan’s visit.

As you may already know, Harry surprisingly decided to make public his relationship with the Suits actress last year, and he even strongly defended her against his family and the public’s racist comments.

The actress addressed what meant for her to be bi-racial in Hollywood, revealing that it was both a blessing and a curse, but her racial background was never such a big issue as it came to be after she started dating the royal.

“Because I am biracial, I was able to get into so many more rooms,” stated Markle, adding that she was still rejected a lot, despite the opportunities she received.

“I heard ‘no’ so many more times than you would if you could only go in as the blonde-haired blue-eyed girl.”

According to sources, the fact that she is biracial will not stop Harry from making her his wife, despite what everyone thinks.

“Make no mistake, he is heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way.”