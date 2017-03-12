Prince Harry Embarrassed Meghan Markle With Drunken Behavior In Jamaica

Is there trouble in paradise? Meghan Markle was left red-faced with embarrassment by Prince Harry who decided to get drunk and even caused a minor incident at the wedding they attended in Jamaica.

The world has seen the perfect photos of Miss Markle and Prince Harry enjoying PDAs at his pal, Tom “Skippy” Inskip, and Laura Hughes-Young’s lavish wedding at Hopewell Baptist Church.

While the pictures that leaked in the media were sweet and beautiful, what happened behind the scenes was not.

Whenever Inskip and Harry meet, trouble follows – the pair took part in the 2013 scandalous booze-fueled Las Vegas weekend and according to insiders, they more or less tried to relive the shameful moment.

Wedding attendees spoke to British media outlets and explained that the heir to the throne was intoxicated and attempted to be the prince of pop by dancing and moonwalking to Michael Jackson’s Billy Jean.

It was a real disaster that left the American actress wondering about her life choices.

According to wedding guests, Harry was going backward when he banged into a female waitress carrying a tray of wine and sent them flying.

A spy shared: “Harry was mortified. Everyone was cheering him until he banged into the girl. He quickly grabbed hold of her to make sure she was ok and couldn’t apologize enough. Many of the girls were in stitches. It’s rare Harry has the chance to let his hair down with all his friends, and so he makes the most of it when he can.”

People were not surprised by the disastrous dancing because Harry, 32, spent the night drinking rum cocktails and eating jerk chicken.

Meghan, 35, was furious and rushed to Harry after he knocked down the drinks and the pair left for their $7,000 per night room at the Round Hill Hotel.

Pippa Middleton is now asking herself whether she will have Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Markle, at her wedding which is set to take place in a few weeks.