Prince Harry Confesses He Wants Out Of His Royal Duties!

Prince Harry has admitted that he wanted out of his royal duties! Was it all for the sake of his relationship with Meghan Markle?

According to new reports, although the Prince wanted to lead a common life, he still felt like he had a duty to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Now, Harry’s comments about not wanting to be involved in royal duties have sparked speculations that he will at least try and have a more non-royal life with Meghan Markle.

All in all, the youngest of the princes made it very clear that he just wasn’t that into being a prince.

The 32-year-old talked about the time he left the army in his twenties and struggled with identifying with adulthood.

He also could not really find his place in the royal scheme.

But shockingly enough, last week it was revealed that no one in the Royal Family wants to be King or Queen.

Now Harry has revealed that he could take or leave his responsibilities.

‘I spent many years kicking my heels, and I didn’t want to grow up. I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself. We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good,’ he explained.

Fans of the royal family are wondering if Harry is fully committed to having a role or if he will propose to his American actress girlfriend and settle into a commoner life?

Harry has made it very official that he sees a future with the Suits star and most of his family has accepted it.

Now the prince only needs to get the stamp of approval from Queen Elizabeth before finally popping the question.

Do you think Harry should give up his title?