FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
meghan markle brooks laich ciara kanye west angelina jolie artie lange blac chyna beyonce brad pitt paula abdul amber rose rob kardashian kourtney kardashian Jeremy Meeks bella thorne elvis presley Maria Menounos kylie jenner kim kardashian mel b kate middleton
Home » Lifestyle

Prince Harry Caught Flirting With Mystery Blonde – Cheating On Meghan Markle Amid Engagement Rumors?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/09/2017
0
604 Views
1


prince harrySource: usmagazine.com

The two took a selfie at a summer concert! According to new reports, Prince Harry flirted with a mystery blonde during a London concert and his girlfriend Meghan Markle was nowhere to be found.

The Royal was caught taking a flirty selfie with the hottie at The Killers gig in Hyde Park.

His significant other was thousands of miles away in Canada at the time, and now he might have some explaining to do next time they see each other.

Meanwhile, rumors have been going around that the Prince is ready to finally propose to the Suits actress who he has been dating for about a year.

However, it is safe to say he didn’t really have Markle on his mind when he flirted with the sexy blonde.

In addition, the Prince had a lot of fun at the concert with friends.

They drank beer and chatted away happily with no care in the world as women sized the royal up.

The blonde wore a tight white top, colorful scarf, summer hat, and jeans while Harry sported a baseball cap, denim shirt, and sunglasses.

Prince Harry has a killer time watching The KillersSource:

He was clearly having a lot of fun in the VIP area of the concert close to Kensington Palace.

Obviously enough, he still caught the attention of the gorgeous blonde who just stuck by him the rest of the night.

Advertisement

We are sure there was nothing between them except some innocent flirting but what will Meghan think when she sees the photos?

Post Views: 604

Read more about meghan markle prince harry

Advertisement

You may also like
Is Prince Harry Going To Propose To Meghan Markle?
07/08/2017
Did Meghan Markle Cheat On Prince Harry With Her Ex-Boyfriend?
07/06/2017
Prince Harry Confesses He Wants Out Of His Royal Duties!
06/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *