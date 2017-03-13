Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Engagement Facing Big Hurdle – The Queen – Who Prefers His Exes Chelsy Davy Or Cressida Bonas

By all accounts, Prince Harry and his American girlfriend, Meghan Markle, seem like the perfect match, but that is not the opinion of one the most powerful women on Earth, Elizabeth II.

Many predict that by the end of the year, Prince Harry will make a giant move and get closer to making the “Suits” actress his wife – he will propose.

It is even being claimed that the heir to the throne has picked a date to pop the question to Markle – August 4 – the day she turns 36.

The retired wild child has opted to reuse his late mother, Princess Diana’s emerald gems to create the perfect engagement ring.

The famous headband that Lady Di wore during her tour in Australia in 1988 will be melted for the fancy bling.

A friend of Harry’s had the following to say about his decision: “After Diana died, the boys both chose a keepsake from Kensington Palace when they moved to Charles’ room in St. James’s Palace.”

The source went on to reveal: “William picked his mom’s Cartier watch, and Harry picked her sapphire and diamond engagement ring. But they had an agreement that whoever got engaged first would have Diana’s ring — and of course, that was William and Kate.”

If you go to Las Vegas, do not bet your home on Prince Harry and Markle getting engaged anytime soon because the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand is against the union.

She would prefer to see her grandson marrying one of his ex-girlfriends, lawyer Chelsy Davy or actress Cressida Bonas.

A source said it has nothing to do with Markle’s race; the Queen is displeased with her scandalous past.

It appears that the Queen reads the tabloids because she is holding the fact that Markle’s ex-husband and movie producer, Trevor Engelson, ended their marriage after it was rumored that she had an affair with Canadian ice hockey star Michael Del Zotto.

The Queen is also said to be tired of divorcees marrying into the royal family – Camilla Parker Bowles was the straw that broke the camel’s back.